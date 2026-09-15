Penta is already looking for another shot at Roman Reigns.

Penta came up short against Reigns in the main event of the September 14 episode of WWE Raw from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, failing to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Following the match, Penta spoke backstage about competing for the title in front of his home-country fans. He said the opportunity meant more than simply challenging for championship gold.

“First of all, I feel so proud of myself because this isn’t only for me,” Penta said. “This is for all my people who came here to this arena in Mexico City. So thank you so much to everyone supporting me tonight.”

Penta also came away from the match with a new level of respect for Reigns.

“This night was amazing. I know now why he is one of the best in the world,” Penta said.

However, Penta made it clear that he isn’t finished with Reigns.

“Thank you, Roman, but you know something? I want a rematch.”

Penta then delivered part of his message in Spanish before making a promise about his future.

“One day, I’ll become World Heavyweight Champion,” Penta said. “I promise you.”

Reigns retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Penta with a spear in Monday night’s main event.