“Cero Miedo!”

Penta made an appearance on the April 28 episode of WWE Raw at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Monday night.

During the show, Penta got involved in The War Raiders vs. The Judgment Day match, taking out the returning JD McDonagh.

It was later in the evening, however, when the masked fan-favorite was confronted by Chad Gable, who taunted him over his brother, Rey Fenix, losing to El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41.

Penta would go on to kick Gable before warning him to watch his words about his brother and “The Lucha Bros,” directly referencing the former tag-team name for himself and Fenix in AEW.

It was later announced that Penta vs. JD McDonagh will take place on next week’s episode of WWE Raw on May 5, 2025.

