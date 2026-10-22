Penta is taking his time with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Speaking on the October 21 edition of Busted Open, he discussed choosing his cash-in moment and how his wife and daughters helped him decide to join WWE.

“What is the best moment? What is the best pay-per-view? I don’t have rush, basically, because the power is in my hands now. I have one year for cashing, right? So I prefer waiting for the best moment.”

Penta said he consulted his wife and daughters before choosing WWE and received an immediate answer in the company’s favor.

“But now I enjoy my process. And this company, I love this company. I think this is the best option in my life that I choose like two years ago, something like that. So, but now I’m focused for the future. What is next for Penta?”

Penta won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on October 10, giving him a future world title opportunity. Who should he target when he decides the time is right? Share your pick in the comments.

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