Penta has arrived in WWE.

Following a CM Punk promo segment that opened this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Pénta El Zero M, now going by just Penta, made his debut by facing off against Chad Gable in a winning effort. The finish came when Penta hit the “Penta Driver” to pick up the “W.”

Following the match, Penta cut a promo thanking the fans in San Jose and called WWE his new home.

Penta’s contract with All Elite Wrestling expired last year and he became a free agent. His brother, Rey Fenix, currently remains under contract to AEW but is expected to join WWE when he’s free to do so.

You can check out some highlights from Penta’s debut and the match below: