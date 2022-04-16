AEW superstar and former tag champioN Penta Oscuro took to Twitter asking for a rematch with CM Punk after Punk defeated him in a very competitive back and forth matchup on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The Lucha Bro writes, “all my respect for @CMPunk. But I want the revenge, what if we do it in Mexico?”

all my respect for @CMPunk But I want the revenge, what if we do it in Mexico? pic.twitter.com/0nmwH3RKCR — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) April 15, 2022

Today WWE Hall of Famer and AEW manager Vickie Guerrero turned 54 years old, with the official AEW Twitter account wishing her a happy day.