New WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta says he hopes to reunite with his real-life brother Rey Fenix in WWE, revealing that a match against The Usos would be a dream scenario if the Lucha Bros team up again.

Penta captured the Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw this past Monday when he defeated Dominik Mysterio to win his first singles title since arriving in the company. With WrestleMania approaching, the victory positions Penta as one of WWE’s rising singles stars, though he still has his sights set on teaming with Fenix again.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Penta explained that the idea of bringing the Lucha Bros together in WWE is something both he and his brother have already discussed.

“One of my dream matches in WWE is like Usos against Lucha Bros. Last week I saw my brother in Chicago for the Elimination Chamber and we are talking about this like, ‘Hey bro, what do you think? What is the best deal for us?’ And we agree. Let’s do it.”

While the idea excites him, Penta admitted that he has no idea when a reunion with Fenix could happen.

“I don’t know when, I don’t know how long, but I’m sure it will happen.”

For now, Penta says his main focus is defending the Intercontinental Championship against whoever steps up next. He even joked about potential challengers, including Dominik Mysterio getting another shot.

“Now I stay focused and defend this beautiful title no matter what. It could be Americano one, Americano two, Americano three. Even if stupid Dom wants a rematch, I’m ready.”

Penta challenged for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania last year in a Fatal Four Way match but came up short. Heading into WrestleMania 42, it remains unclear whether he will defend the title against Mysterio again or face a new challenger from the Raw roster.

