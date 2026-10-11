Penta brought back a familiar look for his big victory at WWE Money In The Bank 2026, but it turns out he had previously been prevented from wearing the gear in WWE.

The Mexican star captured the Men’s Money In The Bank briefcase during Saturday night’s premium live event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, defeating CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans in the main event ladder match.

For the occasion, Penta wore his Joker-inspired ring gear, a look longtime fans may remember from his days in All Elite Wrestling.

During an appearance on WWE Now following the event, Penta revealed that he had actually attempted to wear the gear earlier in his WWE run, only to be told he couldn’t.

“Actually, it was an accident,” Penta said. “Because, you know, so I tried to use this gear before. For some reason, I can’t.”

Although he didn’t elaborate on why the gear was initially rejected, Penta explained that he ultimately decided to save the look for another occasion.

“So they say, okay, maybe I save for Money In The Bank,” he continued. “Maybe. I don’t know when, but maybe I save this gear, and, bro, this is the result.”

The decision certainly worked out for Penta, who now holds the Money In The Bank briefcase and has the opportunity to cash in for a championship match at a time of his choosing.

Penta has already teased having a major surprise planned following his victory, warning WWE’s champions to watch their backs.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 post-show, Penta teased a ‘big surprise’ coming soon.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.