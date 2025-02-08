Josh Alexander and Cedric Alexander are both about to test out the free agency market.

Following his loss to Eric Young on the February 13 episode of TNA iMPACT!, Josh Alexander will become a free agent. Cedric Alexander will also become a free agent in 90 days after being released from WWE on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Josh Alexander showed support for Cedric Alexander and asked if he was interested in a reunion.

You can check out their Twitter interaction below:

Ricky Starks is your new DEFY World Champion.

In the main event of Friday night’s ‘DEFY Hundredth’ event, Starks defeated KENTA to capture the title.

The finish came when Starks hit KENTA with the Roshambo.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

MY FIRST DEFY SHOW: KENTA defeated Nick Wayne for the title TONIGHT: Ricky Starks defeated KENTA to become the New DEFY World Champion!#DEFYHundredth pic.twitter.com/VXNrFfrYR3 — Ally Nicole (@allynicole456) February 8, 2025

And finally, PENTA has explained the meaning of Cero Miedo.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the “Insight” podcast, the former AEW wrestler and current WWE Superstar commented on the meaning of the taunt. He said,

“The truth is, I love the Corridos. Mexican music is The Corridos. Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa is the name of the band. In a lot of songs, they say, ‘Cero Miedo.’ ‘Cero miedo mi compa,’ which in English is ‘No fear, my friend.’ I hear ‘Cero Miedo,’ and I liked it. My first interview in AAA, I did a promo, ‘How are things?’ ‘Cero miedo.’ My reaction was ‘Cero miedo.’ After that, everyone (kept saying) ‘Cero miedo.’ I improved ‘cero miedo’ with the hands, the t-shirts, and everything. It came from the Corridos in Mexico.”