– Penta appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an interview, during which he spoke about his former Lucha Bros partner in AEW, Rey Fenix, possibly joining him in WWE. “I love my brother. I love everything about my brother,” he said before being asked if he’d rather team with Fenix or wrestle him. “Both is fine for me,” he said. “In Mexico, every weekend, we would wrestle against each other. Now, here is different. Now, I’m focused for myself and WrestleMania. I’m focused for everything here. When my brother has an opportunity with me, it’s okay. Now, I’m focused on myself.”

– Sonya Deville spoke with PIX11 News for an interview, during which she explained the origins of her WWE ring name. “It’s a process different for everybody,” she said. “You kind of make a list of names. You submit it to creative and the powers that be. They give you a list of names and you kind of go back and forth until you find something that makes everybody happy. It’s actually a funny story. My name was supposed to be NJ Deville at one point, standing for New Jersey Devil, because my MMA fight name was The Jersey Devil. But at the time I was like, I don’t want my first name to be NJ. I don’t think, let’s think of something else, and I loved Mortal Kombat and Sonya, so Sonya Deville it became.”