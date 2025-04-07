WWE knows how to make talent feel like a big Superstar.

Penta has learned this first-hand.

During an appearance on WWE – Die Woche on WWE Deutschland, the masked fan-favorite wrestler spoke about his first three months in the company after jumping-ship from AEW.

“It’s a mix of emotions and feelings,” he said. “It’s very different. I think, not I think, I’m sure WWE is the best company in the world, brother.”

He continued, “WWE, they make you feel like a big superstar. They make you feel very professional. You are a professional wrestler. I love WWE. These three months was changes in my life. Every change is to improve something. This improvement was my career. When I say this is the new Penta Era. When I came to WWE, I started a new era for Penta in my life.”

