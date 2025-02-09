Penta recently appeared as a guest on the wildly popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the hottest new addition to the WWE talent roster spoke about Paul “Triple H” Levesque putting his ring entrance together, the origins of “Cero Miedo,” constantly being compared to Rey Mysterio, as well as his dream match opponents in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview sent to us by Chris Van Vliet where Penta touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On WWE dream matches: “I have a few names. But the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief, Fatu. Bron Breakker, he is in my [sights]. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. For example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him, with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta versus John Cena or Penta versus Finn Balor.”

On being compared to Rey Mysterio: “I have the best answer for that, it is the truth. I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE. Because Rey Mysterio has my respect. Rey Mysterio is the legend, Rey Mysterio is my role model, but I want to be the first Penta because my style is very different. My style in the ring is different to Rey Mysterio’s. Rey Mysterio inspired me, of course. But I don’t wanna say I am like he is.”

On the origin of Cero Miedo: “The truth is, I love the Corridos. In Mexican music is the Corridos. In Mexico, there are the Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa is the name of the band. And a lot of songs say, ‘Cero miedo mi compa’, in English is like no fear my friend, something like that. But I started [hearing it], okay, I like it. I like it. In my first interview in AAA in Mexico I need to do the promo and it is like how do I finish it? ‘Cero miedo!’ Just like my reaction was the ‘Cero miedo!’ Okay. After that, everyone [said to me] ‘Hey, cero miedo!’ is like, okay, I got it. I improved the cero miedo with the hands, you know, the T-shirts and everything. But the truth is cero miedo comes from the Corridos in Mexico.”

On his entrance: “This entrance is 100% a Triple H idea, thank you for that. I feel very special, because the fire for me is very important. I like it. The dragons have a fire. When I feel it behind me, the fires I feel, the power I feel, the more energy [I have]. I wanna destroy somebody there. This is the truth brother. But when I see on the TV my entrance it is like, wow, I feel like a big star. A really big star.”