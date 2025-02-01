– Penta appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. During the discussion, the new masked luchador on the scene in WWE spoke about the inevitable comparisons to Rey Mysterio and what will happen if they cross paths in the Rumble match. “I love Rey,” he said. “Bro, this is the truth. In the ring, I love Rey, I respect Rey, everything about Rey, but in the ring, sorry Rey. If Rey [gets] in my way in the ring, sorry Rey, but this is my time. I love Rey, but I love myself more. I want to say something. I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE. I love Rey. [There will] never [be] another Rey. For this reason, I want to be the first Penta.”

– Chelsea Green is ready for the highly-anticipated men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches tonight, and all of the expected surprise entrants that come with it. Ahead of tonight’s show, the WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke with TheOneMona about rumored surprise entrants in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match, and in particular, ones she hopes to see. “I need like an Alexa Bliss. Nikki Bella, I keep hearing Nikki Bella,” she said. “Seriously, if you can look, you can look, but you can’t touch. If that plays and I’m in the ring, I don’t know what’s going to happen. The camera better not zoom in on me because I’ll be like, ah!”

– Roman Reigns is also ready for tonight’s Royal Rumble show. Ahead of his participation in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match this evening, “The Original Tribal Chief” shared a post on X making it clear that he intends to win and recapture the title he held for so many years. Interestingly enough, he also noted that he plans to do all of this “his way.” He wrote, “In due time… It will all be mine. My way. Again. Believe That.”

