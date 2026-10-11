Penta is already teasing a major surprise following his victory in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

After defeating CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans to capture the coveted briefcase on Saturday night in New Orleans, Penta now holds a contract guaranteeing him a championship opportunity at a time of his choosing.

Speaking during the Money in the Bank post-show, Penta addressed his victory and teased what could be coming next.

“This is a big surprise. I have a lot of ideas in my mind right now, but for now, I am focused on what is next,” Penta said. “Something in my soul feels, Penta will soon become a World Champion. Very soon, I have a big surprise for everyone.”

Penta also appeared to put WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on notice, while issuing a warning to the company’s other titleholders.

“I know why Roman Reigns is the best in the universe, but now I have the best key in the world,” he continued. “Champs, watch your back.”

Despite his warning to WWE’s champions, Penta also took time to show respect to the five competitors he defeated in the ladder match.

With the Money in the Bank briefcase now in his possession, Penta has the opportunity to cash in for a championship match whenever he chooses, potentially setting the stage for his first world title reign in WWE.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.