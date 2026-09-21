Penta is teasing a big surprise for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

After competing in the main event of the September 14 edition of Raw in Mexico City, where he challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta made the media rounds ahead of tonight’s show in San Antonio, Texas.

Penta appeared alongside Joe Hendry on SA Live to promote the event. During the appearance, the WWE star teased that he has something special planned for the show.

“They can expect (an) amazing night. They can expect (an) amazing show, and I have a big surprise for everyone tonight.”

As previously reported, Penta is expected to kick off tonight’s WWE Raw from San Antonio.

It remains to be seen what surprise Penta has in store.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.