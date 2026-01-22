Penta has a “big surprise” in store for the WWE Universe.

But he won’t be alone in delivering it.

Mr. Cero Miedo spoke with Clutch Points for an interview this week, during which he spoke about a “big surprise” he has involving himself, NFL star George Kittle and WWE.

“It is very special because I don’t know when, but [there’s a] big surprise later [between] George, Penta and WWE,” he said. “So you’ll have to stay tuned.”

The former Lucha Bros member continued, “George and I, we have a real relationship. But [that’s] the most important to athletes, the elite athletes, you know?”

Back in February of 2010, George Kittle appeared in the ring with Penta at a WWE taping of WWE Main Event, complete with the Penta mask on and everything (see below).

George Kittle jumped in to celebrate with Penta tonight at WWE Main Event before #WWERaw! 🔥🔥🔥@gkittle46 🤝 @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/xeDsGlCbqo — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025