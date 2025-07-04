Penta is proudly carrying the flag for Lucha Libre on the international stage as the hottest rising star in WWE.

The Lucha Bros member with Rey Fenix, who also recently joined the scene in WWE, was featured as the guest on the latest installment of the WWE digital series, “WWE Tattooed,” which touched down on the company’s YouTube channel this week.

On Thursday, WWE Tattooed with Penta was released, and features the WWE Raw Superstar sharing the stories behind some of his many tattoos all over his body.

Included are stories behind the dragon tattoos on his chest, his Lucha Bros ink, as well as a touching tribute to the late luchador Perro Aguayo Jr.

Watch the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below, or skim through several images from the special via the Instagram embed below that.