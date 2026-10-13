Penta has given his Money In The Bank briefcase a unique makeover.

Fresh off his victory in the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event in New Orleans, LA., Penta kicked off the October 12 episode of WWE Raw with a special unveiling.

The new “Mr. Money In The Bank” introduced a customized red-and-black briefcase featuring his signature logo and the words “Dinero En El Banco.”

The briefcase also included three pyro sparklers on each side, adding another distinctive touch to Penta’s new accessory.

After showing off the briefcase, Penta took a moment to soak in the reaction from the crowd before delivering an emotional message.

The masked WWE Superstar thanked his fellow Money In The Bank competitors and reflected on his 20-year journey in professional wrestling, explaining that he has spent his career fighting for opportunities rather than having them handed to him.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Mr. Money in the Bank Penta is HERE with his custom briefcase!! 🔥 @PENTAELZEROM https://t.co/wBGJB8W0sb — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

PYRO FROM THE BRIEFCASE 🤌 Definitely the coolest briefcase we’ve ever seen, @PENTAELZEROM! https://t.co/wsgvoL5jwc — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026