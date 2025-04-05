Will Penta ever take his mask off?

Not anytime soon, but that doesn’t necessarily mean “no” altogether.

During his appearance on WWE – Die Woche on WWE Deutschland, the masked fan-favorite was asked if he would ever take his mask off, to which he responded, “In my present? No.”

However as he continued his answer, he did go on to reveal that his dream match would be a “mask vs. mask” bout against his brother and fellow former AEW star Rey Fenix, who just debuted on the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.

“In ten years, I would like maybe a mask vs mask or mask vs. hair or mask vs. something,” he continued. “Something special.”

Fenix added, “My dream match, mask vs. mask, Penta vs. Fenix. I don’t know when. Maybe only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 or 15 years it’s possible.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)