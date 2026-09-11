Mattel is producing another run of Penta’s WWE Ultimate Edition action figure following strong demand.

The manufacturer’s current listing offers the figure for a $50 preorder and states that these new orders will ship in 2027. Wrestling Figure News reported that preorders reopened on September 9.

This is Penta’s first figure in WWE’s Ultimate Edition range. Mattel lists it at 6.75 inches tall with 30 points of articulation.

The package includes five interchangeable mouth pieces, three sets of hands and a fabric jacket. The hands include his familiar Cero Miedo gesture, while the figure uses Mattel’s TrueFX face-sculpt technology.

The production notice applies to the new preorder offering. Collectors should check the current product listing for availability and shipping updates.

Sources: Mattel’s Penta product listing and production notice; Wrestling Figure News’ September 9 preorder report.