Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor and TKO, attended Bloomberg’s Screentime conference. He discussed the deal between WWE and NBCUniversal, which will see WWE SmackDown move from FOX to the USA Network in October 2024.

Emanuel praised WWE’s flexibility in airing its programming on any night chosen by a TV network. He also mentioned the high interest in the programming rights for Raw and NXT.

However, it has been reported that the network is not expected to renew the rights for Raw and NXT. WrestleVotes reported that Endeavor is open to moving Raw to a different night if requested by a TV network, but WWE personnel are hoping it will remain on Monday nights.

“Regarding the rumors of RAW moving nights, Endeavor is definitely open to it, which they have stated. I can say from a backstage (off camera) standpoint there are tons of people who want RAW to continue on Mondays as is. Time will tell.”