WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ “Notsam Wrestling Show” podcast on the WWE Network but word now is that the appearance did not go over well with some people in the company.

It was noted that many people in the company view the appearance as an embarrassment, according to Ringside News. Several of the people who didn’t approve of the interview were said to be producers and writers.

Many in the company have viewed Bruce Prichard’s appearance on Not Sam as “an embarrassment,” especially with producers and writers who have seen it.

One producer reportedly noted that the impression Prichard gave off in the interview was that of someone who knows better than the fans.

“He is arrogant, entitled, all-knowing and thinks he’s smarter than the audience and that he can dictate to the audience instead of listening to the audience and presenting a product that the audience will want and support,” the producer reportedly said.

It was said that there was also some surprise that Prichard didn’t “reign himself in” before appearing on the podcast. He opened up instead, and it was not a good look to some.

You can click here for a few highlights from the Prichard interview.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.