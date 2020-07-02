People In WWE Said To Be Unhappy with Taz Jab from AEW Dynamite

People in WWE were reportedly upset over a line Taz delivered during his promo on last night’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Taz, who manages Brian Cage, cut a promo on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after Cage vs. Moxley was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns after Moxley’s wife, WWE on-air talent Renee Young, came down with the virus. The promo from Taz included a comment again WWE, saying AEW doesn’t “run a sloppy shop” like WWE might.

“If you decide to get your ass here to work next week, you would get tested again here in AEW, because Jon, as you know, we don’t run a sloppy shop,” the former WWE wrestler and commentator said.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that people in WWE were very upset with the “sloppy shop” line from Taz. No other details were provided.

WWE has faced some criticism over the recent coronavirus outbreak within the company, but they have improved their testing after several positive tests.

Taz takes a shot at WWE's Covid-19 response:

