Andrade El Idolo seems to be leaving AEW in the near future after joining the promotion in 2021 following his departure from WWE, as throughout his time in AEW, he has appeared to be unhappy with the company and has faced some backstage problems.

In October, he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and made his return in June. El Idolo’s AEW contract is slated to expire soon unless time has been added due to time missed when he was out of action.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade mentioned having opportunities in 2024 and being unsure about which one to choose during a press conference after a CMLL match.

Meltzer also stated that some people in WWE expect his return, but some people close to Andrade claim he might go back or consider staying with AEW if Tony Khan presents a better offer than WWE. Additionally, Andrade wanted to work for NJPW and participate in FantasticaMania in February, but it clashed with his current schedule.