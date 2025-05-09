Dakota Kai was among the sixteen wrestlers recently released by WWE last week.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, despite her departure, Kai remains well-regarded within WWE. Her strong backstage reputation positions her as a top prospect for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The report states, “Dakota Kai (Cherrie Crowley, 37) wrestled as Evie on the independent scene from 2007 before signing with WWE in late 2016. Everyone we spoke to within WWE spoke positively of her and believed AEW should consider signing her. She’s a talented performer with name recognition that fans will immediately recognize.”

With nearly a decade of experience on the indie circuit and a solid WWE resume, Kai is considered a valuable free agent and a strong potential asset for any wrestling promotion.

WWE is set to host the seventh Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia, marking the first time the event will take place outside of Saudi Arabia. Scheduled for October 11 at the RAC Arena, the event will feature the crowning of the second-ever Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Champions.

According to an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has outlined plans for several upcoming major events. Notably, Saudi Arabia will not host another pay-per-view event later this year, as the 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled to be held in Riyadh in January 2026.

Originally, the Crown Jewel Championships were intended to be exclusive to Saudi Arabia shows, but the report suggests they will return to being a staple of future Saudi events starting next year.

In addition, WWE Survivor Series 2025 is still expected to include both Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches. This year’s edition of Survivor Series is set for Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Colby Lopez, better known to fans around the world as Seth Rollins, recently revealed the origin of his WWE ring name and the influential figure behind it.

During a recent appearance on the Chicago Bears podcast, Rollins shared that the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was the one who named him. Reflecting on his early days with WWE, Rollins said,

“I made a list — two lists, actually — of first and last names when I first got hired by WWE. They want to be partners in owning your brand, so I had to come up with something new.

The late, great ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes was the one who gave me my name. He looked at my list and said, ‘Seth Rollins, baby.’ If you knew Dusty, you knew he had a lisp. He’d say, ‘I see it on the marquee now. I see it. It’s Seth Rollins, baby. Main event of WrestleMania. I love it. I love it, baby.’”

Rollins went on to become the first-ever NXT World Champion in 2012, and later that year, he made his main roster debut as a member of The Shield. Since then, he has solidified his status as one of WWE’s biggest stars.

Most recently, Rollins headlined WrestleMania for the third time, securing a major victory over Roman Reigns and CM Punk.