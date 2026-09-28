A permanent memorial honoring the late Andy Williams is being planned for Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda, New York.

Jordan Buckley, a founding member of Every Time I Die alongside Williams, announced the project on social media on Monday. The memorial will feature a statue of Williams sitting on a bench along the Niagara River Greenway.

“We’re building a statue of Andy! Get bricked up for The Big Man and help out by putting your name/message on the path to his bench,” Buckley wrote.

Williams, known to wrestling fans as AEW’s The Butcher, was born in Buffalo and grew up in the North Tonawanda area. Long before his wrestling career, Williams became well known as the guitarist for Every Time I Die, the Buffalo-based hardcore band he helped form with Buckley and others in the late 1990s.

Fans who want to contribute to the memorial project can purchase personalized bricks that will be placed along the pathway leading to Williams’ bench. The bricks can be customized with a name or message.

Additional information on the project and contributions is available through the Andy Williams Forever memorial website.