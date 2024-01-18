Perry Saturn worked for two years in WWE after a run in WCW alongside Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Chris Benoit, where he held the Cruiserweight and European Titles.

Attorney Konstantine Kyros spearheaded a concussion lawsuit against WWE, with Saturn being one of the wrestlers he represented years ago. The suit was ultimately dismissed.

During a Signed By Superstars virtual signing, Saturn openly shared his belief that WWE will not be reaching out to him for a Hall of Fame induction due to his involvement in the lawsuit.

“Sure, if they invited me (I would go into WWE Hall of Fame)… No (I don’t have a great relationship with WWE). I was part of a lawsuit against them. We lost but — from the C.T.E so, I’m sure they won’t be calling me. Vince (McMahon), I got along great with Vince and trouble is when I worked there, I was a bad drug addict. I was bad on drugs so I was — but Paul’s (Triple H) a great guy. I have nothing negative to say about him for sure. He’s awesome and he would help me out anyway he could but at the time, I was un-helpable.”

