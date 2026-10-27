Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Perry Saturn has provided an update on his health following a recent hospitalization.

Saturn’s absence was addressed in a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel featuring his podcast co-host and former WWE Superstar Maven. During the video, it was revealed that Saturn had been hospitalized, prompting concern among fans.

In a subsequent video posted to his channel, Saturn explained that he had contracted COVID-19 despite previously being vaccinated. He noted that this marked his third time battling the virus, although this particular bout was complicated by an upper respiratory infection.

According to Saturn, the additional infection was successfully treated, although he was still experiencing difficulty speaking while providing the update.

The former WWE European Champion also managed to find some humor in the situation, joking about the way his co-host and Maven discussed his hospitalization during his absence.

Saturn said their conversation sounded more like a eulogy than a health update, leading several family members and friends to contact him afterward to make sure he was alright.

He joked that he couldn’t have paid for the amount of publicity the discussion generated.