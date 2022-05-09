Pro-wrestling star Steph De Lander (fka as Persia Pirotta in WWE) recently spoke with Fightful about her release from the company, admitting that she wasn’t super shocked that they let her go considering the number of cuts they had been making over the last year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she wasn’t totally shocked about getting released, but does wish that she could have accomplished more in WWE:

“I don’t want to say it’s a shock, because I don’t think you can say it’s a shock with the way that it’s been since I’ve been here. Obviously, it’s heartbreaking. Like, WWE is my dream job, and to lose that is obviously a huge loss. But I’ve been thinking about it a lot. Since I’ve been at WWE, like over the last year, these kinds of cuts have been coming very often and also out of nowhere. So I think it would be silly to say I was so shocked and so blindsided, because the way that it is at the moment is it’s kind of like well, you know it’s happening at some point. You know that phone call is going to ring. It’s going to come. Obviously I really wish it wasn’t right now. I feel like I had a lot more to do with WWE. But I wouldn’t say it’s such a shock, because I don’t think there are many people that could be completely 100% confident that they’re safe right now.”

Says there was a plan for her to turn on Indi Hartwell at some point:

“I was going to turn on Indi and we were going to run through the same story that we had done at MCW. I had shown them what we did in Melbourne and I told them all of the history of our friendship. I had told them everything and it was like this story writes itself. We literally did it in Australia.”

