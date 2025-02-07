– The Undertaker spoke more about Paul “Triple H” Levesque being selected as an inductee for the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during an interview on Busted Open Radio. When asked who will induct “The Game” into the WWE Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. this April, “The Deadman” responded, “Shawn, I think.” When it was asked if it is a no-brainer that HBK would be the man to induct HHH, he responded, “I think so. Their friendship, the things they did together. Obviously, I have a tremendous history at WrestleMania with him and we’ve had great matches, but it’s gotta be Shawn. That’s his call. Wherever he goes, you can’t make a wrong call there, but I would guess Shawn. If not Shawn, Stephanie [McMahon].”

– In an interesting stat, Bayley will be wrestling a number of former fans she meet at autograph signings and personal appearances over the years, when she meets Lyra Valkyria in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE Raw on Netflix, Cora Jade on WWE NXT and Roxanne Perez (and Giulia) at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

Bayley is wrestling all her fans that she met at meet and greets next week 😂 pic.twitter.com/WcqPuxRrMG — Ted – Fan Account (@TedBayRose3) February 5, 2025

– Chelsea Green continues to entertain on social media. The first-ever and current-reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion took to X on Thursday to show off a new custom $100 bill featuring herself pictured on the faux currency.