Today’s WWE Speed featured Pete Dunne battling Joaquin Wilde in a quarterfinals tournament matchup.

After a competitive back and forth, the Bruiserweight would pick up the win after hitting his signature Bitter End maneuver.

With the win, Dunne will now go on to face Je’Von Evans in the semifinals. The winner of that match will challenge Andrade El Idolo for the WWE Speed Championship at a future date.