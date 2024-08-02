Today’s WWE Speed featured Pete Dunne battling Julius Creed in a tournament matchup to determine the next challenger for the WWE Speed Championship.

Dunne would pick up the win over Creed after connecting with his devastating Bitter-End finisher. He will now face Joaquin Wilde in the second round, who was victorious over Axiom on Wednesday’s edition of Speed.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Who will advance in the WWE Speed No. 1 Contender's Tournament? Will it be @PeteDunneYxB or @JuliusCreedWWE? pic.twitter.com/Nh3AbvBcBC — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2024

Next week’s matches will feature Austin Theory battling Montez Ford and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis versus Je’Von Evans. The tournament winner will meet Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship at a future date.