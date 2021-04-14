NXT superstar and former United Kingdom and tag champion Pete Dunne recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who shared information that the Bruiserweight’s ATTACK! Pro Wrestling promotion in Cardiff has been dissolved. Dunne states that due to the pandemic, as well as last year’s SpeakingOut Movement, there are no plans to relaunch, especially while he is working in the states.

He writes, “No plans to relaunch while I’m in the states. Post-pandemic and speaking out means it would require much more attention than I can give right now.”

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling was established in 2011, and was co-founded by ring announcer Jim Lee. It was nominated in 2016 as “UK/Ireland Promotion of the Year” by Fighting Spirit Magazine.