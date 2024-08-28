Pete Dunne is up next for WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

“The Bruiserweight” defeated rising WWE NXT prospect Je’Von Evans in the finals of the latest WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament on the Wednesday, August 28 episode of the weekly WWE on X digital series.

Dunne connected with his Bitter End finisher after an evenly contested, back-and-forth battle, to pick up the pin fall victory and earn his spot in the next title tilt on WWE Speed.

WWE Speed Champion Andrade will defend his title against Pete Dunne on the next episode of WWE Speed, which is scheduled for this coming Friday, August 30, at 12/11c on X.