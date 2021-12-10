NXT superstar Pete Dunne was the latest guest on After the Bell with host Corey Graves, where the Bruiserweight discussed the changes that were made to the brand and whether they affected him in any way. Dunne also mentions his desire to be NXT champion, a goal he has set for his already well-accomplished career. Highlights from the interview are below.

How the change in NXT has affected him:

“It’s a completely different scene and it continues to change. To me, it’s just business as usual. I’m still me. I’m exactly the same. I want to be as competitive as I can. I want to have the best matches I can. It’s just a different crew of people to work with. I’m still doing me, the same style of match, the same sort of thing but with a new cast of characters. I’m looking forward to different opportunities to work with different guys, and also show them what NXT is about. I think for these guys now, it’s about keeping that same standard that we at NXT are known for.”

Says he would love to have a run with the NXT championship:

“I guess the big one is the NXT Title. I feel like I deserve a run with that and I can do great things with that. It’s something that I’ve been right there so many times. That’s something I would love to accomplish in my career.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)