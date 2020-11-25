NXT superstar and former NXT UK champion Pete Dunne recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to hype his upcoming WarGames match against the Undisputed Era. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On getting into shape during his quarantine from the pandemic:

I couldn’t leave the U.K. because of the travel ban, so it became a chance to reset my goals. I’ve done this since I was 12 years old and this was the most time off I’ve ever had. When it’s your job and it’s day–in and day–out, you’re so close to it that you can lose focus of the bigger picture. I was able to get in the best shape of my life and completely focus on what I wanted. The NXT title is atop that list.

How he was able to focus primarily on training:

I’ve never had the time to purely focus on my training. My main focus is performance. I want to put on better matches in the ring and stay injury-free, so it’s not about aesthetics. This was something I could control. I definitely feel better for it, and I kept my muscle mass. I’ve only had one match since coming back, a tag match with Ilja Dragunov, and I can’t wait to get started in the States.

On being confident he can carry a brand and working with Pat McAfee:

I can carry a brand. I did it in the UK with an entire brand basically built around me, and my in-ring work speaks for itself. Now I’m with Pat McAfee, who is incredibly charismatic. It’s a winning combination.

On facing Undisputed Era in WarGames once again:

I’ve been in WarGames with Undisputed Era before, and they bring the best out of you. My goal is to always bring the best out of them. That’s our competition, and WarGames is even more competitive. It’s great for Oney and Danny to be on this platform, and they’re going to get a huge spot to show they can hang with The Undisputed Era.

Says he cannot wait to see what the next year brings: