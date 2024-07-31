Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash special took place from the WWE Performance Center and aired on SyFy due to the USA Network’s coverage of the Paris Olympics. On the show, the following matchups were added to the August 6th Great American Bash.

-Pete Dunne cut a promo calling out Trick Williams

-MSK was back in the Tree House, where they revealed their desire to challenge for the NXT tag team titles. The match was later confirmed.

"The reunited MSK deserves a tag team title match." A trip to the Tree House has The Rascalz thinking about some tag team gold…#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/skeHQsBJ2l — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

-TNA superstar Joe Hendry will be in action against NXT’s Joe Gacy.

Check out the updated lineup below.

-Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-SuperSonic Duo vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Joey Coffey

-Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne