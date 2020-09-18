Pete Dunne is now working as a producer for the WWE NXT UK brand.

Dunne was labeled as a NXT UK Producer on new programming that aired this week. You can see a screenshot from the interview below.

Dunne is still a member of the main NXT roster, but he has not wrestled since March due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like Dunne is working on the NXT UK relaunch while he’s stuck in the country.

As noted, Dunne will be appearing on next Thursday’s NXT UK episode for a segment where he picks the match-ups for the Heritage Cup Tournament.

Stay tuned for more on Dunne’s WWE status.

Pete Dunne with the producer credits! Bloody lovely. pic.twitter.com/wxAI4HTODX — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 18, 2020

