AEW star Peter Avalon recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wingmen member discussing his current contract with the company, and how he’s made more pitches to be on their flagship programs, Dynamite and Rampage. Highlights are below.

Says he is still with AEW but is now taking outside bookings:

“AEW original Pretty Peter Avalon is still with AEW, so that’s it. I am able to take outside bookings, just opening up my portfolio I guess.”

Says he’s pitched to be on Dynamite and Rampage more often:

“Of course I want it, and we have pitched things, I think the Wingmen are perfect for Dynamite and Rampage, and of course I think I am perfect for any kind of television… so of course I want to be on it, we’ve pitched things of course. But we’re there, we’re ready, we’re able and capable and ready. I know how it works, I know what the business is and it’s a wild time in the business. Tony has got a lot of new toys that he wants to play with and feature on his shelf so yeah I’ll get mine.”

