The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was star Peter Avalon, who discussed the formation of the Wingmen faction with the hosts Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How the Wingmen faction came together:

“I think it’s just an idea that when people see something next to each other, it just kind of works. I think the idea for The Wingmen was Christian’s idea. I think he said to put the four of us together, and Tony [Khan] liked it. I was with Cezar already as ‘Pretty Picture’, and then [Ryan] Nemeth and [JD] Drake were together. I had hurt myself. I have a hurt knee and I’m still out with an injury, so that took me off TV for a little bit. I’m not sure when the decision was made to put us together. I just kind of got filled in, and then when I came back, ‘Here I am boys, let’s play.’”

Says BTE helped get the group on television:

“It just kind of gives an opportunity to show our chops. I didn’t know Cezar before we were joined together doing this thing, and he’s hilarious. Very creative and intelligent human. I’m glad I’m able to learn about him with this. We’ve been able to put together a lot of fun stuff, and he’s been helping me also with the Leva Bates stuff too, so I get to show different acting with comedy and drama. It’s all over the place. It’s been fun.”

Says Cody Rhodes played a role in his Pretty Peter character:

“He absolutely had a hand in the direction that we went with at AEW. Pretty Peter is just me. That’s just the way I live my life. I’ve been Pretty Peter….I’m in my 13th year of wrestling now, that’s pretty much what I’ve done. For a little bit, I switched over to a gimmick called ‘Professional Peter’, and then when I was running the Arizona television show, I was ‘Producer Peter’. So I kind of keep a theme, but I’ve always been pretty. But Cody for sure had a hand in the energy change that we went to with the whole model walk off and loving not only myself but loving just beauty and everyone and kind of leaning in more so in that direction and stuff like that. And I appreciate Cody really diving in and helping me find a direction to kind of go with it, instead of just being a generic, pretty boy.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)