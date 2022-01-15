AEW star Peter Avalon recently took to Twitter to alert fans that he will be making an announcement this Monday regarding his future and that he is set to compete at this weekend’s tapings for the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic Dark.

✈️ I’m currently headed to Orlando for #AEWDark! #PPAALLDAY Wanted to let folks know that I’ll have an ANNOUNCEMENT on my career status THIS MONDAY, 1/17! Thanks for your support! 🍸 pic.twitter.com/5dys4kN8Pd — Peter Avalon (@PAvalon) January 14, 2022

Reports recently surfaced that Avalon’s contract was set to expire in mid-December, with no word on whether AEW decided to renew or extend his deal. We’ll keep you updated on Avalon’s status.