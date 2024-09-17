Peter Rosenberg has watched his share of WWE over the years.

He’s even had first-hand experience at being at the commentary desk on pre-shows and other WWE programming.

With that in mind, the WWE broadcast team member, HOT 97 and ESPN personality shared his thoughts on the WWE commentary debut of former fellow ESPN analyst and new WWE Monday Night Raw play-by-play man Joe Tessitore.

“I thought Tess did great,” Rosenberg said of Tessitore’s debut a couple of weeks ago during an appearance on the “Awful Announcing: Short And To The Point” program. “It’s the best debut we’ve had in a long time, respectfully to the amazing Kevin Egan [Patrick], who is such an amazing sports caster and doing such a great job broadcasting for Apple and MLS. He did a great job, Jimmy Smith did a good job. Other people have been there and have done well.”

Rosenberg continued, “Tess, he’s built for this. His style, he has a pro wrestling style. It’s built into him. It was built into him when did boxing or when he did football, you can hear it right now when he does college football. He has a big voice, everything is big. He knows the product, he loves it. He knows how to run traffic which is a really hard thing, it’s a lot to deal with when you’re on live TV like that. I’m as confident in the success of Joe Tessitore as I have been about anyone who’s come along, he’s gonna be good.”

