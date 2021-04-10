The Canadian Destroyer has returned.
At today’s IMPACT Hardcore Justice special former X-Division champion Petey Williams returned to team with Josh Alexander, a pairing that worked out well for the Walking Weapon as they both were able to pick up the win.
See clips of his return below.
X-Division LEGEND @iPeteyWilliams is BACK as @Walking_Weapon's partner! #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/wq1ONOqgXN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
Often imitated, never duplicated. #HardcoreJustice @iPeteyWilliams pic.twitter.com/MUSworP3xc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@iPeteyWilliams and @Walking_Weapon are making one hell of a team. #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/N1LCwObxSB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021