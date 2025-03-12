– NFL legend Peyton Manning sung the praises of Stephanie McMahon when pushing her new series on ESPN+, which is similar to his old Peyton’s Places show on ESPN+. “There is no one better than Stephanie McMahon to tell the stories of WWE’s greatest stars and uncover the moments that shaped them,” Manning stated.

– A pre-sale for tickets to the WWE Tampa Takeover week in late May is ongoing now with the code: ALLWEE. Scheduled are WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, NXT Battleground on May 25, WWE Raw on May 26 and WWE NXT on May 27.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media after Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT Roadblock to comment on Stephanie Vaquer becoming a double champion. “Nothing standing in her way,” he wrote via X. “Congratulations to Stephanie Vaquer, the NEW WWE NXT Women’s Champion!”

– Triple H also chimed in on Oba Femi retaining the WWE NXT World Championship with a win over TNA X-Division Champion Moose. “A massive win over a dominant champion,” he wrote. “A giant step forward in his career.”

– Coming in at number 36 in the ongoing countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” list on WWE’s YouTube channel is Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship from WrestleMania 38.