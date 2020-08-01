Peyton Royce On Her Battle With Depression

Peyton Royce took to Instagram to share a photo she took from a year ago and used it to detail her battle with depression. Here’s what she had to say:
This photo was taken about a year ago. I was so excited because I was a few weeks away from getting married, I was half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Everything seemed to be incredible from the outside. But inside, I was dealing with the lowest low I’ve ever experienced. My mental health was suffering more than I had ever dealt with & I felt like I could not get myself together. I felt like I was letting so many people down including myself & I just couldn’t pick myself up.
I look at this photo & see someone faking confidence on her face because she knew the rest could be edited. The girl in this photo is a stranger to me now, thank goodness. She pops her head in every now & then to see if she can bring me back down but I do my best to politely ask her to […] off!
Everyone is going through something. Be kind & know that everyone is dealing with whatever it is, the best they can. The more love, support & kindness we can show each other might help someone feel less alone. Even if they seem happy & confident like they’ve got it all together… They could be a fantastic fibber.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDE2GSDDFjy/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Impact Wrestling Posts Twitter Reaction to AEW Dynamite Segment?
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/31/2020
- Alexa Bliss Attacked By The Fiend on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing