During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, the idea that her WWE release was strangely timed being that her last match was against Asuka for the title. Royce quickly provided an explanation, citing that she wasn’t the original opponent. Here’s what she had to say:

That match I had with Asuka was kind of strange. Because afterwards I felt so happy and so fulfilled, like ‘yes, I feel like I’m finally scratching that wrestling itch.’ But I had this really freaking strange feeling overcome me, and I like to think I’m psychic so maybe that’s why. But I just had this really strange feeling that was going to be my last wrestling match. It was just this feeling came over me and then it went away and then nothing.

“ut then I found out afterwards I only got that match because someone had COVID. It wasn’t because of my RAW Talk promo got me the opportunity or, you know. Every time I spoke to creative, like I couldn’t get past creative. I could not get past the creative walls and get ideas pitched. I was just struggling. But yeah, I had this just strange feeling that that was my last match.