During her interview with Instinct Culture, Peyton Royce spoke on how she feels that she has struggled to find her footing since the Iconics split up. Here’s what she had to say:

So I thought at first it was going to be liberating because we had been a team our whole WWE careers and I absolutely loved our time together but I was looking at the silver lining when it happened. I was like ‘how can I make the best of this opportunity?’ because it is what it is, it’s an opportunity to go out and see what I can do on my own. That happened late last year and I feel like I’m still trying to find my footing on my own. Billie is my tag team partner, in real life she’s my best friend so to not have her with me even just at work, we work on separate days now, she’s just my support system that I feel like I have lost and I am trying to rebuild that within myself. I am trying not to rely on somebody else for that. So it has been really tough, I am so happy for her, she’s absolutely killing it on Smackdown right now, she’s a comedic genius and she’s just thriving. And I hope that I can get there too.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Instinct Culture. H/T 411Mania.