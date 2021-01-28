During her interview with Sportskeeda, Peyton Royce revealed that she found out that the Iconics would split up on the day that it happened. Here’s what she had to say:

I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don’t know. I don’t have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together. So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journeys have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I’m still digesting it, and I’m still trying my footing without her.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Sportskeeda.