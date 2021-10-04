Cassie Lee, better known as Peyton Royce from WWE, stated in a new interview with Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri that she had pitched a potential return to NXT for her character.

However, Lee and her tag team partner, Billie Kay, were released by the company due to budget cuts.

“I actually asked to go back and it was kind of, you know, it ‘was being looked into,’ is what I was told and then I got released,” said Lee.

Lee also noted that she would have liked to see The IIconics turn babyface on the main roster.

“Yeah, I mean, we would have loved to explore what it would be like to be the good guys. But on top of that, like when, when we kind of came back, we had a little bit of a hiatus, and we came back early 2020 and we were kind of in the championship story. I wish we got to stay in that a bit longer because that was my favorite era of us. I think it was our best combination of who we are as people and as characters and then the fact that we could still go in championship matches, as well. I would have liked to have taken more time with that.”

