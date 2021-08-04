Cassie Lee, better known as Peyton Royce from WWE, made an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Cassie said she thought about asking for her release many times. She was released by WWE earlier this year due to budget cuts.

“I really struggled seeing the bigger picture and putting things in perspective. I was really unhappy at work. A few times, I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this anymore. I’m going to ask for my release.’ There were times I would be in the locker room, and some sort of creative would change, and I was so upset. Rhea had to talk me off the edge because I was about to walk into Talent Relations and say, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore. I’m so unhappy.’ She talked me off the ledge. I was unhappy, so the release I think was a blessing in disguise. I was unhappy, and I was so close to asking for my release, but I never pulled that trigger.”

