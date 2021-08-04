Cassie Lee, better known as Peyton Royce from WWE, made an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Lee looked back on the split of The IIconics with Billie Kay. It turns out that she pitched the idea because she wanted to be a singles wrestler.

“I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this. I hope Jess isn’t upset with me saying this. I wanted to go single. There were things I wanted to take off my bucket list as a singles competitor. I vocalized that to Jess in January last year, but I didn’t do anything about it. I told her where I was at. I didn’t go and try and get us broken up or something like that. This was in the PC era, and Jess was out for a week. I had this random singles match. I don’t even remember who it was against. Vince loved it. He said, ‘You’re so good. What are we doing?’ I said to him, ‘If it is possible in the future plans, and I’m not saying right now, but in the future, I would like to see what I can do on my own. I’m so comfortable with Jess. I feel like we can conquer the world together, but I want to see what I can do for myself.’ So many people said, ‘That was so stupid for them to break you up. Why did they break you up? You were so good together.’ I feel like it’s my fault because I wanted to push myself and see what I was capable of. That might have been the worst decision that I made.”

